Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Acquires Shares of 45,788 Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 45,788 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,981,000. Autodesk comprises 4.1% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,511 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 8,818 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $465,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 82,850 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,297,000 after buying an additional 13,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADSK. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Autodesk from $235.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.17.

In other Autodesk news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $1,820,990.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $1,019,168.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,155 shares of company stock worth $2,999,623. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk stock traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $260.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,242. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.52 and a fifty-two week high of $321.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The company has a market cap of $57.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.00.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

