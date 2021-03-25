Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Acquires New Holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC acquired a new stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 38,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLAN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Anaplan by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Anaplan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Anaplan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Anaplan by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,553,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,229,000 after acquiring an additional 88,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAN traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.28. 12,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,328,041. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.56 and a beta of 2.05. Anaplan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.04 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.99 and its 200 day moving average is $66.18.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. The business had revenue of $122.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.05 million. Analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anaplan news, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 2,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $164,477.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,733,651.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $45,041.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at $187,433.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,502 shares of company stock worth $16,898,816. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

PLAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Anaplan from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Anaplan from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist boosted their target price on Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.86.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

