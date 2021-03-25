TigerCash 1-Day Volume Reaches $6.90 Million (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. In the last week, TigerCash has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. One TigerCash coin can now be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. TigerCash has a market cap of $595,563.46 and approximately $6.90 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $718.00 or 0.01384747 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

