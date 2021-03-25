Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Research Coverage Started at CJS Securities

CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of THRY opened at $23.12 on Monday. Thryv has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $30.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.01.

In related news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 315,302 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $8,513,154.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe Walsh bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.67 per share, for a total transaction of $3,734,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 675,716 shares of company stock worth $15,475,299 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thryv during the fourth quarter worth about $1,469,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Thryv during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Thryv during the fourth quarter worth about $1,350,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Thryv during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Thryv during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides print and digital marketing services, and Software as a Service (SaaS) business management tools for small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). The company operates in two segments, Marketing Services and SaaS. It prints yellow pages that are co-branded with various local telephone service providers.

