Thomas Donald Brisbin Sells 4,865 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 4,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $227,536.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Donald Brisbin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Willdan Group alerts:

On Monday, March 15th, Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 6,769 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $314,284.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.82. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $54.99. The company has a market cap of $460.97 million, a P/E ratio of -42.94 and a beta of 1.30.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.41 million. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLDN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Willdan Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 187,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 18,774 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the 4th quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WLDN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.