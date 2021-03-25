THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Conviction-Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

THKLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of THK from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of THK from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Get THK alerts:

THKLY opened at $16.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -419.75 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.35. THK has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $18.42.

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for THK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.