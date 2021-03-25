TheStreet Upgrades Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) to “C-“

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley started coverage on Curis in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Curis from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Jonestrading boosted their target price on shares of Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Curis from $4.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

NASDAQ:CRIS opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $606.40 million, a PE ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 3.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.83. Curis has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $13.44.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Curis will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James E. Dentzer sold 2,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $25,021.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,167.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Curis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,481,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Curis by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 92,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 48,334 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curis by 251.7% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,366,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,000 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Curis during the 4th quarter valued at $4,341,000. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new position in Curis in the 4th quarter worth $2,954,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation; and Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors.

