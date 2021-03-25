TheStreet Downgrades Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to C+

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on JAZZ. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.83.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $163.71 on Tuesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $94.16 and a 12 month high of $178.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $665.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $1,287,979.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,767,379.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total transaction of $235,185.00. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 484.8% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 38,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

