Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Position Lifted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,084,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,107 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $971,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 42,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,940,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 687,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $319,994,000 after buying an additional 101,945 shares in the last quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 980.0% during the fourth quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 43,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,122,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMO traded down $6.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $438.67. 6,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,794. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $270.13 and a 12-month high of $532.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $468.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $468.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $172.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.42%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.85.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

