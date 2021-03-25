The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,732.03

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,732.03 ($22.63) and traded as low as GBX 1,724 ($22.52). The Weir Group shares last traded at GBX 1,743.50 ($22.78), with a volume of 636,849 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WEIR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Weir Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Weir Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,730 ($22.60) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Weir Group from GBX 2,190 ($28.61) to GBX 2,470 ($32.27) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on The Weir Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,350 ($30.70) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,378.46 ($18.01).

Get The Weir Group alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,914.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,734.45. The company has a market capitalization of £4.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14.

In other The Weir Group news, insider S (Venkat) Venkatakrishnan bought 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,956 ($25.56) per share, with a total value of £4,890 ($6,388.82).

The Weir Group Company Profile (LON:WEIR)

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.