The Unite Group (LON:UTG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $968.01

Shares of The Unite Group plc (LON:UTG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 968.01 ($12.65) and traded as high as GBX 1,033 ($13.50). The Unite Group shares last traded at GBX 1,030 ($13.46), with a volume of 602,041 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 983.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 968.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.66, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.40.

Get The Unite Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.75 ($0.17) per share. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. The Unite Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.32%.

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for The Unite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Unite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.