The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Receives $95.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TTC shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Toro in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th.

In related news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 16,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total transaction of $1,598,086.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,156. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.16, for a total value of $119,992.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,465,043.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,809 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,807 in the last three months. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Toro by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,718,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,671,000 after purchasing an additional 153,620 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Toro by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,831,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,775,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Toro by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,649,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,425,000 after purchasing an additional 842,923 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of The Toro by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,131,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,285,000 after purchasing an additional 145,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of The Toro by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 988,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,977,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

TTC traded up $1.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.41. The stock had a trading volume of 414,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,461. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The Toro has a one year low of $57.89 and a one year high of $105.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.36 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Toro will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.77%.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

