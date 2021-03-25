The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $874.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SHW. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $806.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $743.89.

SHW stock opened at $724.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $412.01 and a 52-week high of $758.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $704.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $710.56. The company has a market capitalization of $64.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

The Sherwin-Williams’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Thursday, April 1st. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, February 3rd. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, March 31st.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.24. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,351,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at $7,743,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total value of $1,228,687.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

