The Sandbox (SAND) Price Reaches $0.59 on Top Exchanges

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One The Sandbox token can now be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00001139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. The Sandbox has a market cap of $404.61 million and $255.88 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.96 or 0.00144874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006719 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Sandbox Token Profile

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 686,821,749 tokens. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

