The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 96.89 ($1.27).

RTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Restaurant Group from GBX 88 ($1.15) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of RTN stock traded down GBX 2.10 ($0.03) on Thursday, reaching GBX 116.90 ($1.53). 3,239,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,805,233. The company has a market cap of £689.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 101.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.54, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of GBX 29.10 ($0.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 134.10 ($1.75).

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

