The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) PT Raised to $10.00 at Loop Capital

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) had its price objective raised by Loop Capital from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Shares of STKS opened at $8.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The ONE Group Hospitality has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $10.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.96 million, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 2.42.

Get The ONE Group Hospitality alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 17,013 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 77,498 shares in the last quarter. 6.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for The ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.