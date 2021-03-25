The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) Shares Sold by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp cut its holdings in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 500,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp owned 0.34% of The Michaels Companies worth $6,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MIK. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in The Michaels Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Michaels Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in The Michaels Companies by 24.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Michaels Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Michaels Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MIK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised The Michaels Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.14.

NASDAQ:MIK traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,190,529. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 3.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day moving average of $12.96. The Michaels Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $22.42.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. The Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 4.36%. The Michaels Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Michaels Companies, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

