The Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.54

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.54 and traded as high as $14.02. The Mexico Fund shares last traded at $13.72, with a volume of 28,645 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MXF. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Mexico Fund by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,526,000 after acquiring an additional 326,644 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of The Mexico Fund by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,144,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,635,000 after buying an additional 38,815 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Mexico Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Mexico Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Mexico Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo MÃ©xico, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

