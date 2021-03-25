The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 7,231 Shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,858 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 7,231 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of Seagate Technology worth $13,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,543.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 756 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on STX. Northland Securities upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen raised Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America raised Seagate Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.46.

Shares of STX opened at $71.33 on Thursday. Seagate Technology plc has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $78.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.09 and a 200-day moving average of $60.32.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 336,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $20,538,275.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $541,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,715,858 shares of company stock valued at $288,232,527 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

