The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 3,064 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,064 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.16% of Churchill Downs worth $12,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.67.

Churchill Downs stock opened at $220.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of -91.68 and a beta of 1.37. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a twelve month low of $76.50 and a twelve month high of $258.32.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; racetracks, hotels, and seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines, video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.