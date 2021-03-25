The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 378,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,949 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $13,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,154,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,609,000 after acquiring an additional 257,561 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter worth $4,661,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 15.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 509,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,051,000 after acquiring an additional 68,776 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter worth $2,470,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 187,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,743,000 after acquiring an additional 58,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $47.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $23.23 and a 12 month high of $48.70.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $592.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.55 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.