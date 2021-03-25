The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stake in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 579,886 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,260 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Great Western Bancorp were worth $12,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GWB stock opened at $29.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.33. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $34.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.48 million. Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 137.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 2.50%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.17.

In related news, insider Andrew James Pederson sold 1,200 shares of Great Western Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $38,568.00. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

