The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 71,411 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 274,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,411 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Banner were worth $12,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Banner by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 8,373 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Banner by 1,661.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 37,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 35,450 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Banner by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 82,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Banner by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Banner alerts:

Shares of Banner stock opened at $52.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.14. Banner Co. has a 12-month low of $27.76 and a 12-month high of $60.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $144.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.41 million. Banner had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Banner’s payout ratio is presently 37.44%.

In other news, VP Steven W. Rust sold 1,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $67,322.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BANR. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Banner from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised Banner from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Banner in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR).

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.