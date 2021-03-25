The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Joint Corp. is a healthcare franchisor of chiropractic clinics. The Company’s plans include: Single Visit, Premium Wellness Plan and Wellness Plan. It also provides a family wellness plan. The Company also provides removal of subluxations. It operates its clinics across: Albany, New York; Austin, Texas; Brentwood, California; Fort Mill, South Carolina; Lubbock, Texas; Lynnwood, Washington; Middletown, New Jersey; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California and Spartanburg, South Carolina, among others. The Joint Corp. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on JYNT. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Joint from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of The Joint from $33.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of The Joint from $26.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of The Joint from $26.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.17.

Shares of JYNT opened at $42.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $602.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.75 and a beta of 1.27. The Joint has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.58. The Joint had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 51.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Joint will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 8,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $375,141.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $219,365.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 35,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $1,490,522.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $216,019.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,111 shares of company stock worth $4,588,684 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in The Joint during the first quarter worth about $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in The Joint by 399.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in The Joint by 308.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in The Joint during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in The Joint during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

