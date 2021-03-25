The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 98.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,673 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 404.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,944,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965,012 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,790,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,758 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth $42,784,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,069,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,832 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 151.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,884 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG opened at $27.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.61. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $30.42.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.96%.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $16,799,508.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $150,049.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays began coverage on The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

