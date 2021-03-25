The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $157.18

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $157.18 and last traded at $156.87, with a volume of 4949 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $156.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.97.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

In other The Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $42,105.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,451.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $377,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,808,652.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,899 shares of company stock valued at $2,855,825. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 50.8% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,635,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,420,000 after buying an additional 550,580 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,630,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,339,000 after buying an additional 78,338 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $220,190,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,285,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,822,000 after purchasing an additional 26,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,073,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,599,000 after purchasing an additional 42,908 shares during the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

