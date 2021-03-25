The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Receives “Neutral” Rating from MKM Partners

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at MKM Partners in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $65.00. MKM Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.40% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.23.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $67.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.79 and a 200-day moving average of $46.28. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a one year low of $30.26 and a one year high of $69.60.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $6,298,215.00. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Monte Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,569,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 59,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 30,777 shares during the period. Conning Inc. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 590,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,937,000 after acquiring an additional 15,788 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,082,000. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

