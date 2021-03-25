The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Prana Capital Management LP

Prana Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 436,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 139,802 shares during the period. The Hartford Financial Services Group accounts for about 2.8% of Prana Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $21,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 11,741 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 575,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,195,000 after buying an additional 115,024 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 4,696 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 169,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,251,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 9,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HIG traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.95. 103,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,964,467. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.26 and a 52-week high of $69.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.28.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.78%.

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $6,298,215.00. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HIG. Raymond James started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.23.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

