The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN)

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $132.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on XLRN. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $146.80.

XLRN opened at $131.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.00. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.89 and a beta of 0.59. Acceleron Pharma has a one year low of $76.62 and a one year high of $146.15.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.29). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.13, for a total transaction of $515,771.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,046 shares in the company, valued at $10,422,751.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sujay Kango sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $1,253,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,690.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,594 shares of company stock valued at $2,428,537 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,111,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 238,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,546,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

