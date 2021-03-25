The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) to Neutral

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

OTCMKTS TKGBY opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $1.50.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides various banking products and services. It offers current, savings, time and term deposit, ELMA, structured deposit, and gold accounts; and general purpose, auto, revolving, house, discount, SME project, installment, working capital, foreign currency, mortgage, and other loans, as well as spot TL and foreign currency, letters of guarantee and reference, and overdraft accounts.

