The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF)

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:KREVF opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. Keppel REIT has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average of $0.83.

Keppel REIT Company Profile

Listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006, Keppel REIT is one of Asia's leading REITs with a portfolio of Grade A commercial assets in key business districts pan-Asia. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and long-term growth for Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Singapore and pan-Asia.

