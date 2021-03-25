The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Prana Capital Management LP

Prana Capital Management LP raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,009 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 6.4% of Prana Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Prana Capital Management LP owned 0.05% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $49,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $362.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.18.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $327.64. 134,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,280,267. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.67 and a 52 week high of $356.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.76. The company has a market cap of $113.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

