The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target to $85.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $81.00 price objective (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.11.

PNW stock opened at $79.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Pinnacle West Capital has a twelve month low of $67.29 and a twelve month high of $91.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.61 and its 200-day moving average is $78.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $740.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.70 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 11.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.6% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

