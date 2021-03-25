The Gap (NYSE:GPS) PT Raised to $40.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GPS. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of The Gap from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Gap from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of The Gap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Gap in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The Gap from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.16.

NYSE:GPS opened at $27.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.52. The Gap has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $32.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Gap will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Fisher sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $6,504,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,623,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,350,006.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 4,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $142,368.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,728 shares in the company, valued at $245,750.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,185 shares of company stock worth $9,416,816 over the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in The Gap by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,160 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in The Gap by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 276,743 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,587,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in The Gap by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 348,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,045,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in The Gap by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 364,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,211,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in The Gap by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

