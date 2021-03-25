The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Select Equity Group L.P.

Select Equity Group L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 65.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,460 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $32,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,808,000 after buying an additional 1,528,409 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,958,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,641,000 after purchasing an additional 336,491 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,754,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,152,000 after purchasing an additional 69,926 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,651,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,702,000 after purchasing an additional 22,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,859,000 after purchasing an additional 237,236 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $299.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James downgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $307.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, VP Sara E. Moss sold 17,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.78, for a total transaction of $5,110,749.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,576 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,749.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total value of $564,380,000.00. Insiders sold 2,114,149 shares of company stock worth $597,578,500 in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EL stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $284.62. 23,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,716. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.16 and a fifty-two week high of $298.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $103.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.77, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

