The Cooper Companies (COO) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

3/11/2021 – The Cooper Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $375.00 to $415.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – The Cooper Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $355.00 to $378.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – The Cooper Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $351.00 to $384.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – The Cooper Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $425.00 to $435.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – The Cooper Companies had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $425.00 to $429.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – The Cooper Companies had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $396.00 to $425.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – The Cooper Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $370.00 to $435.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – The Cooper Companies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $403.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Management at Cooper Companies remains optimistic about the Clarity, MyDay and Biofinity suite of products and the portfolio of daily silicone hydrogel lenses, which makes it one of the leaders in the soft contact lens market. Management remains optimistic regarding its myopia management program, which comprises MiSight and Ortho K lenses. Shares of the company outperformed the industry in the past six months. Also, expansion in gross margin is a positive. Cooper Companies exited the fiscal fourth quarter on a strong note, wherein both earnings and revenues beat their respective consensus mark. However, the company witnessed weak performance across its core CVI and CSI units due to impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Non-single-use sphere sales were soft, and CVI revenues declined in EMEA and APAC.”

1/25/2021 – The Cooper Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $415.00 to $445.00.

COO stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $379.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,798. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $384.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.96 and a fifty-two week high of $401.92.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $680.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.67 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

In other news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total transaction of $30,990,501.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,967 shares in the company, valued at $19,029,555.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in The Cooper Companies by 361.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Cooper Companies by 369.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

