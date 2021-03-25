The Conygar Investment (LON:CIC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $107.37

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 107.37 ($1.40) and traded as low as GBX 106 ($1.38). The Conygar Investment shares last traded at GBX 110 ($1.44), with a volume of 8,471 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 107.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 107.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 41.23 and a quick ratio of 25.21. The firm has a market cap of £58.95 million and a PE ratio of -7.48.

The Conygar Investment Company Profile (LON:CIC)

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (ÂConygarÂ) is an AIM quoted property investment and development group dealing primarily in UK property. The group aims to invest in property assets where we can add significant value using our property management, development and transaction structuring skills.

