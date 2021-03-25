The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 50.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 104,455 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $514,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,175,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,631,000 after buying an additional 355,812 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 176,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 400,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,980,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 157.2% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 10,461 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BK shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.15.

NYSE BK opened at $45.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $47.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.13.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

