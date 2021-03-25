The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,726 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 739,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,376,000 after acquiring an additional 320,862 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 138,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,897,000 after acquiring an additional 7,816 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after buying an additional 8,228 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 524,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,255,000 after buying an additional 44,243 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on BK. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.15.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $45.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.13. The firm has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $47.76.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

