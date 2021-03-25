Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Longbow Research

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) was upgraded by analysts at Longbow Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $220.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Longbow Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Summit Insights raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.64.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $178.90 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $96.07 and a fifty-two week high of $182.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $164.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

