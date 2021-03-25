Terry Considine Acquires 100,000 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Stock

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Director Terry Considine bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.82 per share, for a total transaction of $582,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Terry Considine also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

On Monday, March 22nd, Terry Considine acquired 100,000 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $569,000.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Terry Considine acquired 100,000 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $564,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Terry Considine bought 100,000 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $572,000.00.

Shares of AIV stock opened at $5.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.53 million, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.94. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $6.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day moving average of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

AIV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Apartment Investment and Management from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.15 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 126 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.