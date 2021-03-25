Terry Considine Acquires 100,000 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Stock

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Director Terry Considine bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.82 per share, for a total transaction of $582,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Terry Considine also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 22nd, Terry Considine acquired 100,000 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $569,000.00.
- On Friday, March 19th, Terry Considine acquired 100,000 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $564,000.00.
- On Wednesday, March 17th, Terry Considine bought 100,000 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $572,000.00.
Shares of AIV stock opened at $5.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.53 million, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.94. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $6.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day moving average of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000.
About Apartment Investment and Management
Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 126 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.
