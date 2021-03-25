TerraUSD (UST) Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One TerraUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001912 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraUSD has a total market cap of $1.44 billion and $66.62 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TerraUSD has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005566 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004535 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00011877 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000148 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000140 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000260 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About TerraUSD

TerraUSD (CRYPTO:UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 1,432,928,977 coins. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars.

