TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.15

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$5.15 and last traded at C$5.15, with a volume of 29114 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.97.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of TeraGo from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on TeraGo from C$8.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on TeraGo from C$6.50 to C$7.40 in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

The firm has a market cap of C$90.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$6.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.42, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.60.

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

