Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Receives $120.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.71.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TER shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 52,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $6,258,355.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,555,351.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total transaction of $10,356,537.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,188,018.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 294,122 shares of company stock worth $34,499,975. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Motco bought a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 581.4% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TER traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,096,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,888. The company has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.36. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $51.05 and a 52-week high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $758.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Teradyne will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

