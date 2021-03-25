Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s (TME) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. China Renaissance Securities downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

NYSE:TME opened at $23.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $9.29 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.92 and its 200 day moving average is $20.00.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 319,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 31,260 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 693,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 141,961 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 773,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after purchasing an additional 72,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,534,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,660,000 after purchasing an additional 318,200 shares in the last quarter.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the provision of online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded by Jia Xin Peng on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

