Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after HSBC raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $35.00. The stock had previously closed at $23.18, but opened at $24.35. HSBC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares last traded at $22.37, with a volume of 294,648 shares traded.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TME. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. 86 Research downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. China Renaissance Securities lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the provision of online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded by Jia Xin Peng on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

