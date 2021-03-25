Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.37.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Tenaris from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tenaris from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Tenaris from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.25 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE TS traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.58. The stock had a trading volume of 63,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,127. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tenaris has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $23.81.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Tenaris had a positive return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 10.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tenaris will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,885,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 618.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 256,009 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Tenaris by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,290,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,563,000 after buying an additional 250,412 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tenaris by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,045,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,295,000 after buying an additional 214,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Tenaris by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 488,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after buying an additional 134,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

