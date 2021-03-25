TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 158.16% and a negative return on equity of 62.97%.

Shares of TELA Bio stock traded down $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $12.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,441. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 16.65 and a quick ratio of 15.90. TELA Bio has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $23.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.08.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. TELA Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

In related news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 2,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.29 per share, for a total transaction of $40,326.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 27,200 shares of company stock worth $376,912. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

