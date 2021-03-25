Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) will post $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Teekay LNG Partners posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $3.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Teekay LNG Partners.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $148.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.96 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 20.41%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TGP shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Teekay LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 943.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 18.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGP stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.74. The company had a trading volume of 6,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,025. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.09. Teekay LNG Partners has a one year low of $8.73 and a one year high of $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.87%.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in LNG and LPG segments. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

