Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New $224,000 Investment in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of B. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 4th quarter worth about $391,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 134,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 76,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

NYSE B opened at $49.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. Barnes Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.71 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $289.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.34 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.19%. Barnes Group’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.94%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

